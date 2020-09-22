Latest COVID-19 update from Quebec

The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Quebec on Sept. 22 shows 489 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 68,617.

No new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, but one death which occurred between September 15 and September 20 was added, for a total of 5,805.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 20 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 168.

Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 2, for a total of 28. The samples conducted on September 20 amount to 25,025 for a total of 2,115,208.