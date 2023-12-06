Last chance next weekend to take in Laval’s Marché de Noël

Enjoy the magic of Christmas from Dec. 8 – 10 at the Centre de la Nature

If you’re hoping to get into the holiday spirit with Christmas less than three weeks away, there will still be time next weekend to get over to Laval’s Centre de la Nature in Duvernay for the city’s 12th annual Marché de Noël.

The first of two weekends for the Marché took place from last Friday Dec. 1 to Sunday Dec. 3. There’ll be a repeat beginning this Friday Dec. 8 until next Sunday Dec. 10.

Santa’s elves will on hand at Laval’s Centre de la Nature in Duvernay next weekend at the Marché de Noël. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Some fifty exhibitors will be offering their creations, including handmade crafts, jewellery, clothing, beauty products, decorations and delicacies. The exhibitors will be located in wooden huts, lending the event a European market style.

The magical atmosphere of the holiday season will be reigning supreme over a large area of the sprawling Centre de la Nature site, which will be dressed up with festive décor for the occasion.

Some of Santa’s helpers will even be on hand, making their way around entertaining the moms, dads and kids.

The schedule for next weekend: Friday December 8, 10 am – 7 p.m.; Saturday December 9, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday December 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Old Time Village at the Centre de la Nature has been dressed up for Christmas during the Marché de Noël. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)