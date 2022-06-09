Lane closings, trucks restricted on Papineau-Leblanc Bridge starting June 11

Transport Quebec says that beginning at midnight on June 11, lanes will be closed, speed limits will be reduced and certain types of truck will be forbidden on the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge which takes Autoroute 19 over the Rivière des Prairies between Laval and Montreal, for an indefinite period of time.
- The left lane will be closed to traffic in north and south directions;
- The speed limit will be reduced to 70 km/h in both directions;
- Trucks and other heavy vehicles will have to use the centre lane in both directions;
- There will be weight restrictions on all trucks and other heavy vehicles.
It should be noted that the application of the restrictions will begin as soon as 8 pm on June 10 when special traffic signage is put into place.
The following vehicles will not be allowed on the bridge:
- Single-unit trucks weighing more than 26 tonnes;
- Double-unit trucks (ex.: semi-trailers) weighing more than 38 tonnes;
- Multi-unit trucks (ex.: truck trains) weighing more than 46 tonnes.
During the closure period, heavy vehicles above these limits are invited to use any of the following detours:
- Pont Viau (Route 335)
- Pont Médéric-Martin (Autoroute 15)