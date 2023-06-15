Isabelle Piché inaugurates Lava Dog Park in Saint-François

Action Laval city councillor for Saint-François Isabelle Piché welcomed dog owners from her district to the official opening of a new dog park on June 12.

Located just behind the firehall on Marcel Villeneuve Blvd., the canine facility is now open to dog owners from all over the Saint-François area.

Given the fact the park is going to be used by canines, several names of dogs that served over the years in the Laval Police Dept.’s canine unit were proposed to assign a name to the dog park.

And the winner is…

Laval city council’s toponimy committee chose the name Lava – that being the name of the first dog to serve in the LPD’s canine unit. Lava served from February 2003 until March 2009.

“It’s a name which I find is appropriate for this dog park,” said Piché, since Lava paved the way for all the dogs that came after her. “The dog handlers who worked with her, including the late Éric Lavoie and Fred Vincent, would surely be proud to know of this.”

Pet suppliers on hand

Representatives from several local businesses dealing in pet supplies were on hand for the opening, including La Boutique d’Animaux Chico, Boutique et Toilettage Animouff, Pension canine et féline Saint-François, les Amis de Balou et Astuces canines.

“I am very happy to have brought them together here today, since this raises their visibility,” said Piché, referring to the businesses. “It’s my way of encouraging businesses which are local and close to the community.”