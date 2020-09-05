Information update on hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks

In yet another hand sanitizer update, Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates. The latest update applies to the following products: