Information update on hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks

In yet another hand sanitizer update, Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates. The latest update applies to the following products:
|Product
|Reason for recall
|Company
|NPN or
DIN
|Lot
Number(s)
|Expiry
Date
|Date
Added
|Désinfectant pour
les mains à base
d’éthanol 70%
|Missing risk statements;
product not authorized to
contain technical
grade ethanol
|Duvernois
|80098158
|200414 20005195 20005475 20005478 20005479 20005848 20005849 20005850 20006018 20006019 20006020 20005193 20005194 20005195 20005476 20005477 20005479 20005480 20005688 20005693 20006022 20006023
|April 2022
|September 4, 2020
|200414 200414A 20006026 20006027
|May 2022
|Holistic Living
70% Alcohol
Disinfectant
Antiseptic
|Not authorized for sale in
Canada; Missing risk
statements; product not
authorized to contain
technical-grade ethanol
|Lusty Libation, Inc.
|None
|ISO007
|May 2023
|September 4, 2020