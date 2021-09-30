Incumbent SWLSB chairman Paolo Galati re-elected

‘Success for All’ team leader begins his second term

According to polling results for the 2021 Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board elections on Sept. 26, incumbent chairman Paolo Galati won the race, outpacing challenger Noemia Onofre de Lima.

In the 2021 board elections, the first in a good number of years, voters were called upon to cast votes only for the chairperson position, as all the board commissioners had been acclaimed in September 2020.

The outcome was confirmed at SWLSB headquarters in Rosemère by Cliff Buckland, the returning officer for the 2021 school elections.

For Galati, who was first elected chairman in October 2018 and who ran under the banner of his Success for All team, it marked the beginning of a second term. “Firstly, I would like to congratulate my opponent on her campaign,” he told the Laval News the day after the vote.

“A variety of opinions have been voiced and democracy has been served,” he continued.

“I am pleased that the electors of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board have entrusted me with this second mandate and I am already back at work.”

For her part, Onofre de Lima said she was “not surprised” by the outcome when she was contacted by the Laval News.

“Nothing has changed,” she said. “The board has been like that for many years.”

The final tally of votes was as follows:

GALATI, Paolo Success for All—Team Galati: 1148.

ONOFRE DE LIMA, Noémia: 250



The number of registered electors was: 43,131. The number of electors who voted was: 1,412. The number of valid ballots was: 1,398. The number of rejected ballots was: 14.