Hours for COVID-19 clinical testing extended

Officials with the CISSS de Laval say that the daily schedule for going in to be tested for COVID-19 infection has been expanded at two diagnostic clinics, where service will now be available from 8 am to 8 pm seven days a week.

One of the clinics is located at the Cartier Arena (100 Montée Major) in Pont-Viau, while a second is at the Pierre Creamer Arena (1160 Pie-X Blvd.) in Chomedey.

While service is available at both clinics without having to make an appointment, appointments can be made ahead of time by calling 1 877 644-4545.