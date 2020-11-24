Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Accidents

Honda driver injured in collision with dump truck at R-125/A-440 merge

A 58-year-old man narrowly escaped life-threatening injuries on Monday morning when the sub-compact car he was driving along Route 125 while merging onto the...
Home Accidents
AccidentsPolice

Honda driver injured in collision with dump truck at R-125/A-440 merge

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

A 58-year-old man narrowly escaped life-threatening injuries on Monday morning when the sub-compact car he was driving along Route 125 while merging onto the Autoroute 440 service road in eastern Laval was broadsided by a dump truck.

The Laval Police Department and the Laval Fire Department were summoned to the scene around 9:15 am. The LFD had to use their “jaws of life” tool to force open the badly-damaged Honda Civic and free the driver.

While the car was badly damaged on the driver-side, the driver himself was reported to have suffered mostly neck pain and light injuries.

According to the SPL who reconstructed the scenario leading to the collision, the Honda’s driver appears to have neglected seeing the dump truck coming from behind on the A-440 service road as the Honda was completing its merge.

Previous articleSmall business insurance costs rising, says Canadian Federation of Independent Business
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Accidents

Honda driver injured in collision with dump truck at R-125/A-440 merge

A 58-year-old man narrowly escaped life-threatening injuries on Monday morning when the sub-compact car he was driving along Route 125 while merging onto the...
Read more
Business

Small business insurance costs rising, says Canadian Federation of Independent Business

One in ten SMEs can no longer find an insurance provider, says national lobby group More than half of small businesses have seen their insurance...
Read more
LPD Blue

RCMP ordered to pay more than $700,000 to Laval family in ‘human trafficking’ case Following years of litigation, Canada’s national police force, the RCMP, was...
Read more

Weather

Latest Articles

Accidents

Honda driver injured in collision with dump truck at R-125/A-440 merge

A 58-year-old man narrowly escaped life-threatening injuries on Monday morning when the sub-compact car he was driving along Route 125 while merging onto the...
Read more
Business

Small business insurance costs rising, says Canadian Federation of Independent Business

One in ten SMEs can no longer find an insurance provider, says national lobby group More than half of small businesses have seen their insurance...
Read more
LPD Blue

RCMP ordered to pay more than $700,000 to Laval family in ‘human trafficking’ case Following years of litigation, Canada’s national police force, the RCMP, was...
Read more
City-Watch

City receives award for innovation in processing citizen requests

Residents can now follow the online progress of requests to the city Officials with the City of Laval were recognized by their peers last week...
Read more
Quebec

Skeete announces an extra $1.3 million to local family organizations

Part of an $85 million sum going to 280 family groups all over the province Nearly a dozen Laval-based community organizations that provide support and...
Read more
Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Accidents

Honda driver injured in collision with dump truck at R-125/A-440 merge

A 58-year-old man narrowly escaped life-threatening injuries on Monday morning when the sub-compact car he was driving along Route 125 while merging onto the...
Read more
Business

Small business insurance costs rising, says Canadian Federation of Independent Business

One in ten SMEs can no longer find an insurance provider, says national lobby group More than half of small businesses have seen their insurance...
Read more
LPD Blue

RCMP ordered to pay more than $700,000 to Laval family in ‘human trafficking’ case Following years of litigation, Canada’s national police force, the RCMP, was...
Read more

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

Small business insurance costs rising, says Canadian Federation of Independent Business

Laval Police Department related news

City receives award for innovation in processing citizen requests