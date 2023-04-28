Hitman arrested in Rizzuto A-440 murder attempt

The Sûreté du Québec announced on Friday that they had arrested a suspect connected to a murder attempt made against alleged Montreal Mafia leader Leonardo Rizzuto near the intersection of autoroutes 13 and 440 in Laval in March.

The provincial police force said the Escouade nationale de répression du crime organisé (ENRCO) arrested a 32-year-old man from Mascouche the night before.

The attempt on Rizzuto’s life took place on March 15 around 4:30 p.m., while Rizzuto was travelling in a black Mercedes on Highway 440 westbound.

As he was approaching Exit 17 leading to Autoroute 13, the occupant of a black Porsche Macan is alleged to have fired several times at Rizzuto’s car, inflicting damage on the body and the tires, while also injuring Rizzuto lightly.

The SQ said the arrested suspect is known to police as having ties to organized crime.

According to the Montreal daily news site La Presse, Rizzuto was at the Romcafé on des Laurentides Blvd. in Laval just before the shooting took place. The café was the target of arson in 2017.