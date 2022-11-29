Heavy rainfall warning issued for Laval, Montreal regions

Rainfall amounts between 20 and 25 millimetres are expected on Wednesday with the passage of a low pressure system, Environment Canada said Tuesday in a special weather advisory statement.

According to the federal weather service, the rain will also come with strong southerly winds during the day, which could reach 90 kilometres per hour by Wednesday evening.

Most of the precipitation is expected to taper off by Wednesday evening, although winds will continue Thursday.

The weather service warns that loose objects could be tossed around by the wind and cause injuries or damage.

As a result, homeowners and others would be well advised to check around their property for anything at risk of coming loose or being carried off by the strong winds.