Heavy rainfall warning in effect until early Saturday morning

Environment Canada issued a heavy rainfall warning Friday, saying that rain, at times heavy, can be expected throughout the Laval and Montreal regions until nearly 3:30 am Saturday morning.

According to the federal weather service, 40 to 60 millimetres of rain is expected over these areas this evening and overnight tonight.

Conditions will gradually improve over the southwest beginning Saturday morning.

They also warn that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on road surfaces.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas may also be possible.

The special weather conditions are being produced by remnants of tropical storm Nicole, which has swung north after making landfall along the east coast of Florida on Thursday.

Strong winds from the remainders of Nicole are expected to affect mostly the central and eastern parts of Quebec.