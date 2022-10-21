Heavy trucks banned from Papineau-Leblanc Bridge starting at midnight

Transports Québec has announced that beginning tonight at midnight, most trucks and other heavy vehicles will be forbidden from passing over the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge between Montreal and Laval.

The ban, which the highways ministry says is for “preventive” reasons, will not apply to buses and emergency vehicles.

The Papineau-Leblanc Bridge carries Autoroute 19 across the Rivière des Prairies.

The provincial transport department is urging heavy vehicle traffic to use the Médéric Martin Bridge (Autoroute 15) instead.

In addition, Transports Québec says that the closing of the left-side lanes of the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge, heading north and south, remains in effect and will be indicated by pavement markings.

(A previous version of this article stated incorrectly, based on information provided by Transports Québec, that the truck ban would begin on the evening of Oct. 24.)