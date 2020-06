The CISSS de Laval says it is suspending operations by its mobile COVID-19 testing clinics until at least 9:30 am on Tuesday June 23 because of the heat wave currently rolling through the Laval region.

The mobile testing facilities are not operating on Saturday June 20, Sunday June 21 and Monday June 22, said CISSS de Laval spokesperson Judith Goudreau. They should be open again beginning on Tuesday, she added, but only if the temperature allows it.