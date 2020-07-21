Health Canada warns again about risky hand sanitizers

Health Canada has issued yet another advisory telling Canadians that some hand sanitizers made with ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable for use in hand sanitizers may pose health risks.
The federal agency notes that denaturants are added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption, and therefore to discourage the unintentional ingestion of hand sanitizers (particularly by children). For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
At the same time, Health Canada said Canadians are being advised to refer to another list, this one for hand sanitizers that contain technical-grade ethanol, that are being recalled from the market because they are not compliant with federal regulations and may also pose a risk to health.
Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. The agency says people are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.
|Product
|Recalling
Company
|NPN or DIN
|Lot Number(s)
|Expiry Date
|Date Added
|BioVectra Sanitizer
|BioVectra, Inc.
|80097796
|53473
|September 2020
|July 21, 2020
|53999
|December 2020
|Biovectra Hand Sanitizer – Topical Gel
|BioVectra, Inc.
|80099246
|53491 53509 53518 53583
|April 2021
|July 21, 2020
|53815 53875 53833
|May 2021
|53948
|June 2021
|Defend Gel Hand Sanitizer
|Corporate Facility Supply, Inc.
|80100149
|20132 20136 20140
|May 2022
|July 21, 2020
|Désinfectant Mousseux Pour les Mains
|Solutions Enviro-Formula, Inc.
|80101041
|PFFM02200610 PFFM01200610 PFFM03200610 PFFM01200608 PFFM02200605
|Not printed on the label
|July 21, 2020
|Facility Plus Complete Facility Services-Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
|The A&J Power Group Inc., DBA Facility Plus
|Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)
|07222
|May 2022
|July 21, 2020
|Gel désinfectant pour les mains
|Solutions Enviro-Formula, Inc.
|80100221
|PFGA20052201 PFGA1200512 PFFG01200604 PFFG01200529 PFFG02200525 PFFG04200527
|Not printed on the label
|July 21, 2020
|Gentle Hand Sanitizer With Aloe
|Angel Cosmoceuticals, Inc.
|80098753
|N753-01 N753-02 N753-03 N753-04 N753-05 N753-06
|May 2022
|July 21, 2020
|Hand Sanitizer Mano-San
|Shifaah Health
|80100572
|04070
|April 2022
|July 21, 2020
|Kleen RX Hand Sanitizer Gel
|Spa Dent, Inc.
|80098426
|2010810
|April 2023
|July 21, 2020
|Manogel
|Constant America
|80098846
|04351
|April 2022
|July 21, 2020
|MB Hand Sanitizer
|Multi-Blend Ltd.
|80099571
|May 5, 2020 May 6, 2020 May 11, 2020 May 12, 2020 May 14, 2020 May 19, 2020 May 28, 2020
|May 2022
|July 21, 2020
|June 3, 2020 June 16, 2020
|June 2022
|Purus
|Pharmalab, Inc.
|80097823
|B010454 B010486 B010534 B010535 B010591 B010592 B010593 B010594 B010595 B010596 B010915 B010975 B010981
|April 2022
|July 21, 2020
|Septeeze
|Les Produits Ultrapro, Inc.
|80098001
|0155505 0155405 0155805 0156505
|May 2022
|July 21, 2020