Health Canada warns again about risky hand sanitizers

By
Martin C. Barry
-

Health Canada has issued yet another advisory telling Canadians that some hand sanitizers made with ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable for use in hand sanitizers may pose health risks.

The federal agency notes that denaturants are added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption, and therefore to discourage the unintentional ingestion of hand sanitizers (particularly by children). For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

At the same time, Health Canada said Canadians are being advised to refer to another list, this one for hand sanitizers that contain technical-grade ethanol, that are being recalled from the market because they are not compliant with federal regulations and may also pose a risk to health.

Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. The agency says people are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.

ProductRecalling
Company		NPN or DINLot Number(s)Expiry DateDate Added
BioVectra SanitizerBioVectra, Inc.8009779653473September 2020July 21, 2020
53999December 2020
Biovectra Hand Sanitizer – Topical GelBioVectra, Inc.8009924653491 53509 53518 53583April 2021July 21, 2020
53815 53875 53833May 2021
53948June 2021
Defend Gel Hand SanitizerCorporate Facility Supply, Inc.8010014920132 20136 20140May 2022July 21, 2020
Désinfectant Mousseux Pour les MainsSolutions Enviro-Formula, Inc.80101041PFFM02200610 PFFM01200610 PFFM03200610 PFFM01200608 PFFM02200605Not printed on the labelJuly 21, 2020
Facility Plus Complete Facility Services-Hand Sanitizer 70% AlcoholThe A&J Power Group Inc., DBA Facility PlusUnlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)07222May 2022July 21, 2020
Gel désinfectant pour les mainsSolutions Enviro-Formula, Inc.80100221PFGA20052201 PFGA1200512 PFFG01200604 PFFG01200529 PFFG02200525 PFFG04200527Not printed on the labelJuly 21, 2020
Gentle Hand Sanitizer With AloeAngel Cosmoceuticals, Inc.80098753N753-01 N753-02 N753-03 N753-04 N753-05 N753-06May 2022July 21, 2020
Hand Sanitizer Mano-SanShifaah Health8010057204070April 2022July 21, 2020
Kleen RX Hand Sanitizer GelSpa Dent, Inc.800984262010810April 2023July 21, 2020
Manogel Constant America8009884604351April 2022July 21, 2020
MB Hand SanitizerMulti-Blend Ltd.80099571May 5, 2020 May 6, 2020 May 11, 2020 May 12, 2020 May 14, 2020 May 19, 2020 May 28, 2020May 2022July 21, 2020
June 3, 2020 June 16, 2020June 2022
Purus                    Pharmalab, Inc.80097823B010454 B010486 B010534 B010535 B010591 B010592 B010593 B010594 B010595 B010596 B010915 B010975 B010981           April 2022July 21, 2020
SepteezeLes Produits Ultrapro, Inc.800980010155505 0155405 0155805 0156505May 2022July 21, 2020

