Health Canada update on some hand sanitizers recalled as possible health risks

By
Guest Contributor
-

Health Canada is again advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, you are invited to visit Health Canada’s online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

ProductReason for recallCompanyNPN or DINLot Number(s)Expiry DateDate Added
Bath SpringsMissing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanolSouth Ridge Packing Co. Ltd.8009910520200418 20200421 20200422 20200423 20200424 20200427 20200428 20200429 20200430April 2022September 14, 2020
20200501 20200504 20200505 20200507 20200513 20200514May 2022
20200602 20200608June 2022
Blindman Brewing Hand SanitizerMissing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanolBlindman Brewing Inc.80098092S-20200426 S-20200427 S-20200427-2 S-20200428September 2020September 14, 2020
S-20200501-1 S-20200501-2 S-20200504 S-20200515 S-20200530October 2020
S-20200606November 2020
S-20200812January 2021
Clean FreakMissing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanolTri Natural Mfg.80099541HS2006 HS2007 HS2012 HS2013May 2021September 14, 2020
HS2014 HS2015June 2021
HS2016 HS2017 HS2018July 2021
Farmessentials Hand SanitizerMissing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanolTri Natural Mfg.80099541HS2008 HS2009May 2021September 14, 2020
HS2010June 2021
Noteworthy HandrubMissing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanolThe Dubh Glas Distillery Inc.8009892620200417 20200529Not printed on the labelSeptember 14, 2020
Weltel Hand SanitizerMissing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanolTri Natural Mfg.80099541HS2005May 2021September 14, 2020

