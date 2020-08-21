Health Canada update on hand sanitizers with technical-grade ethanol posing health risks

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers, which contain technical-grade ethanol, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable in hand sanitizers and are being recalled from the market because they may pose a risk to health.

Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.

ProductCompanyNPN or DINLot Number(s)Expiry DateDate Added
Gal Hand SanitizerGAL Aviation Inc.80098899HS2804 HS2904 HS3004April 2022August 21, 2020
HS0105 HS0405 HS0505 HS0605 HS0705 HS0805 HS1105 HS1205May 2022
HS0206 HS0306June 2022
Solution Hydro-
Alcoolique Pour Les
Mains		9376-5576
Québec Inc.,
DBA Les
Produits PGM		8010132603-06-22June 2022August 21, 2020

