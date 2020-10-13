Health Canada recalls hand sanitizers because of suspected risks

Health Canada is advising Canadians of a recall of some hand sanitizers because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada says it maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadian consumers are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.
|Product
|Reason for
recall
|Company
|NPN or DIN
|Lot Number(s)
|Expiry Date
|Date Added
|Last Best Brewing
and Distilling Hand
Sanitizer
|Missing risk
statements;
product not
authorized to
contain
technical-grade
ethanol
|Last Best
Brewing and
Distilling, Inc.
|80099050
|001
|May 2021
|2020-10-13
|Nomad Hand
Sanitizer
(Lemongrass)
|Missing risk
statements;
product not
authorized to
contain
technical-grade
ethanol
|Rocky Mountain
Soap Company
|80097907
|04092001 to
06082001
|April 9, 2021
to June 8,
2021
|2020-10-13
|Prairie Potions Purify
Hand Sanitizer and
Antibacterial Spray
|Contains
unacceptable
ingredient,
methanol
|Prairie Potions
|Unlicensed
(no NPN or
DIN on label)
|All. Not printed
on the label.
|Not printed on
the label
|2020-10-13
|Sanix – Gel d’alcool
pour les mains avec
émollients, 70%
alcool éthylique en
format de 250 mL
|Contains
unacceptable
ingredient,
methanol
|Sanix
|None
|All. Not printed
on the label.
|Not printed on the label
|2020-10-13
|Sanix – Gel d’alcool
pour les mains avec
émollients, 70%
alcool éthylique en
format de 4 L
|Contains
unacceptable
ingredient,
methanol
|Sanix
|Mentions
80098684
|All. Not printed
on the label.
|Not printed on
the label
|2020-10-13