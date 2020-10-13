Health Canada recalls hand sanitizers because of suspected risks

Health Canada is advising Canadians of a recall of some hand sanitizers because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada says it maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadian consumers are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.

ProductReason for
recall		CompanyNPN or DINLot Number(s)Expiry DateDate Added
Last Best Brewing
and Distilling Hand
Sanitizer		Missing risk
statements;
product not
authorized to
contain
technical-grade
ethanol		Last Best
Brewing and
Distilling, Inc.		80099050001May 20212020-10-13
Nomad Hand
Sanitizer
(Lemongrass)		Missing risk
statements;
product not
authorized to
contain
technical-grade
ethanol		Rocky Mountain
Soap Company		8009790704092001 to
06082001		April 9, 2021
to June 8,
2021		2020-10-13
Prairie Potions Purify
Hand Sanitizer and
Antibacterial Spray		Contains
unacceptable
ingredient,
methanol		Prairie PotionsUnlicensed
(no NPN or
DIN on label)		All. Not printed
on the label.		Not printed on
the label		2020-10-13
Sanix – Gel d’alcool
pour les mains avec
émollients, 70%
alcool éthylique en
format de 250 mL		Contains
unacceptable
ingredient,
methanol		SanixNoneAll. Not printed
on the label.		Not printed on the label2020-10-13
Sanix – Gel d’alcool
pour les mains avec
émollients, 70%
alcool éthylique en
format de 4 L		Contains
unacceptable
ingredient,
methanol		SanixMentions
80098684		All. Not printed
on the label.		Not printed on
the label		2020-10-13

