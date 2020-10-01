Health Canada orders counterfeit Zytec ‘Germ Buster’ hand sanitizer recalled

Health Canada is informing the public that product distributor Northern National Sales Inc. was recently found to be selling a counterfeit version of the Health Canada authorized hand sanitizer Zytec Germ Buster.

According to the federal regulator, counterfeit products are fraudulent versions of authentic products and may be potentially harmful if used or consumed.

Health Canada says it is committed to stopping the production and import of counterfeit drugs in Canada and will not hesitate to take additional actions as necessary to stop this type of illegal activity.

The department has directed Northern National Sales Inc. to recall the counterfeit product from the market and the company has confirmed that it is no longer selling it.

Health Canada worked with the authorized licence holder, Empack Spraytech Inc., to verify that the product bearing the lot number 3329733126 in a 1L format is counterfeit.

The counterfeit product is packaged in a 1L format with a black and white label which displays the same name, the same NPN (80015625) and the same lot number (3329733126) as the authorized product.

The authorized Zytec Germ Buster Hand Sanitizer bearing the lot number 3329733126 and NPN 80015625 has a colour label and is only available in a 3.78L format.

Health Canada says counterfeit products may contain ingredients not listed on the label, dangerous additives or other contaminants. In addition, they may not contain the active ingredients Canadians would expect them to contain.

The agency said that since the counterfeit Zytec Germ Buster Hand Sanitizer is unauthorized and made with an unknown formulation, it may not be effective at killing bacteria and viruses, and may pose serious risks to health.

For more information regarding Health Canada’s approach to counterfeit health products please consult Health Canada’s Policy on Counterfeit Health Products.

Should Health Canada become aware of continued sales by Northern National Sales Inc., of counterfeit or any other unauthorized health products that may pose a risk to the public, the department says it “will not hesitate to take immediate and appropriate action.”

What consumers should do