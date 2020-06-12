Health Canada issues update on hand sanitizers with health risks

By
Martin C. Barry
-

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert

Health Canada says it maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.

ProductRecalling CompanyNPN or DINLot Number(s)Expiry DateDate Added
Dash Vapes Hand SanitizerDashVapes Inc.Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)1258969April 10, 2021June 11, 2020
IsogelLalema Inc.800989965900 0004May 13, 2021June 11, 2020