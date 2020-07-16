Health Canada advises against using and selling two ‘Baby’s Journey’ infant napper products

Health Canada said on Thursday that it has identified two inclined sleeping products sold between 2016 and 2018, now potentially circulating on the second-hand market, that do not meet the safety requirements for bassinets under the federal agency’s Cribs, Cradles and Bassinets Regulations (CCBR).

This is one of the two Baby’s Journey Serta infant napper products that Health Canada has issued an advisory for.

The products involved are:

Baby’s Journey Serta icomfort Premium Infant Napper

Baby’s Journey Serta Perfect Sleeper Deluxe Infant Napper

According to Health Canada, both products’ inclined sleeping surfaces increase the risk of the baby’s head falling forward when asleep, which makes breathing difficult.

Additionally, says the agency, the design of both products has a restraint system used to hold the child in place, which is not permitted under the CCBR, since the presence of cords and loops in an infant’s sleeping environment has the potential to lead to serious injury or death.

Although Health Canada says it is not aware whether these products continue to be sold on the retail market, they may still be in households, handed down to family or friends, or sold through the second-hand market. Given that possibility, Canadians with these products should immediately stop using, disassemble and safely dispose of them in such a way that they cannot be used again, says Health Canada.

Health Canada reminds consumers to prioritize safety when shopping for consumer products, and to use caution when buying second-hand items, particularly those intended for use by children. Under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (CCPSA), which is administered by Health Canada, everyone has the responsibility to ensure that the products they sell or give away, whether new, used or homemade, meet current Canadian safety requirements.

Health Canada encourages buyers and sellers of second-hand products, particularly products intended for use by children, to stay informed about product recalls and advisories as well as the regulatory requirements of products they sell.

What you should do

Health Canada says that consumers and retailers who have these affected products should immediately stop using or selling them, as well as disassemble and safely dispose of the items in such a way that they cannot be used again. The agency points out that it is a violation of the CCPSA to sell or give away these products. If these products were being used for sleep, Health Canada recommends caregivers to find alternative and safe sleeping arrangements.