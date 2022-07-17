Gunshots target home near Mackenzie/Hennessy in Chomedey

The sound of gunfire was heard by residents living in the vicinity of Mackenzie and Hennessy streets in Chomedey last Thursday evening, as a home came under fire for the second time in recent months.

Around 9 pm last Thursday evening, a vehicle was seen slowing down in front of the dwelling.

Three people seated on the front balcony of the targeted house came under fire, according to a witness report.

The Laval Police, who responded to calls about gunfire, turned up around 9:30 pm and found spent bullet casings on the ground around the crime scene.

Bullet impact points were found on nearby buildings and on at least one vehicle parked nearby.

There were reportedly no injuries and no suspects have been identified.