Girl, 13, charged with armed assault after attack on Laval teacher

A 65-year-old teacher suffered wounds to the upper body when she was attacked by a 13-year-old girl Thursday afternoon last week in a classroom at École secondaire l’Odyssée-des-Jeunes in Auteuil/Laval.

The girl was taken into custody by the Laval Police. She faces a charge of armed assault and was released pending her next court appearance.

A Laval Police spokesperson said the incident occurred after the teacher asked the student to change her behaviour, at which point the girl allegedly attacked the teacher. Some students said the attack was carried out with a pair of scissors, but police were unable to confirm that.

Students in the classroom tried to intervene in the assault, which only ended after other teaching staff were able to subdue the attacker. The teacher was taken to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and possible nervous shock. The girl was taken to a hospital to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The Centre de services scolaire de Laval confirmed in an email that an incident had occurred at the school involving a student “who became disruptive and physically attacked their teacher.”

Laval man absolved of murder arrested for alleged grandparent-scams

A Laval man acquitted in the murder of a person who was killed while dining at the Dix30 shopping complex on Montreal’s South Shore was among 13 people arrested last week following a police investigation into grandparent scams.

Joshua Sarroino is one of three men who were seated at the same table as Éric Francis De Souza, when De Souza was shot to death at a restaurant in May 2019. They are among those who were charged with Sarroino at the Montreal courthouse last week.

A few weeks after he was acquitted, Sarroino pleaded guilty to charges related to police finding firearms in his former apartment in Laval while he was being investigated for De Souza’s death. During court proceedings last week, Sarroino was ordered to deposit $5,000 to secure his release on bail while facing the grandparent scheme charges.

A task force headed by the SQ and including police from Laval, Montreal and Richelieu-St-Laurent carried out the arrests in an operation targeting “a criminal organization specializing in ‘grandparent fraud’ and whose victims live principally in the United States.” The provincial SQ said it expected to make 13 arrests in Laval, Montreal, St-Laurent, Kirkland and Chambly.

“Grandparent fraud” sees its victims targeted by people who impersonate a grandchild or other close relative over the phone. The fraudsters claim to need money quickly to deal with an emergency, such as bail money after an arrest or funds to cover a medical emergency.

Suspect arrested in connection with Laval homicide

The Laval Police announced last week that they arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a homicide committed last May outside Place Bell.

According to the LPD, Jean-Philippe Mirand was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Laval Police in Halifax with the co-operation of Halifax police and with assistance from the RCMP.

Mirand’s arrest followed the fatal stabbing May 7 of Vick Sévère Paul, 51, who had ties to street gangs and died in a hospital after an altercation on Claude-Gagné St. near Le Corbusier Blvd.

Police allege Mirand fled the country after the attack. They say that on Sept. 24, it was determined that he was in Halifax. The suspect was accompanied under guard to Laval and now faces a charge of culpable manslaughter.