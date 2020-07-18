Front-door boarding and fare payments spell gradual return to normal at the STL

The Société de transport de Laval says it wants to inform public transit users that effective August 1, and gradually thereafter, it will begin reinstating front-door boarding on buses, as well as collecting and validating fares.

Making sure buses are safe

Starting August 1, most STL buses will be outfitted with a protective shield around the driver area of the vehicle. Made of translucent polycarbonate, the shield will allow for maximum visibility while protecting drivers and passengers.

Fare collection resumes

Front-door boarding also means that fare boxes will once again become available to users. Users will therefore be able to validate their fare upon boarding, as usual.

The STL emphasizes that all users are required to have a valid fare on them at all times while using STL buses. One-way fares are also back, payable in cash or via credit card.

In order to foster compliance with public health recommendations and social distancing rules, the transit agency is urging users to purchase their fare in advance at 40 different locations:

August STL monthly passes are on sale as of July 20 at all STL points of sale;

August TRAM passes are already on sale at the metropolitan ticket offices, and as of July 20 at other points of sale.

The STL says it also wishes to remind public transit users that masks are now mandatory on its buses at all times, as well as around the STL’s terminals. The digital display at the front of the bus will run messages reminding users about wearing their mask on board and about the gradual return of front-door boarding.