Four Centre de jeunesse de Laval staff have COVID-19

[dfp_ads id=6022]
Four members of the staff at the Centre de jeunesse de Laval (the region’s youth protection authority) are infected with the COVID-19 virus, while four others are waiting to hear whether they too are infected after undergoing testing.
The CISSS de Laval confirmed that the employees found to be infected were asymptomatic while working from April 1-4, but that they withdrew into isolation at home following the diagnosis. The CISSS maintained on April 8 that no clients of the centre had been found to be showing symptoms of the virus.