Fondation Le Pilier’s second annual ‘Urban BBQ’ was a resounding success

Proceeds from the event will be directly invested in services for the disabled

On June 15 at the Château Taillefer Lafon vineyard in Laval-Ouest, Le Pilier Foundation was pleased to welcome more than 100 guests to the second edition of its Urban BBQ.

A very relaxed event

The fundraising event, under the honorary presidency of Dominique Raîche of Caisses Desjardins, brought together members of the Laval and greater Montreal metropolitan area’s business community and Le Pilier Foundation’s partners in a refined yet relaxed atmosphere.

In a relaxed and informal atmosphere, with the Andy Dacoulis Quartet jazz band providing musical entertainment, the guests were invited during the evening to enjoy a taste of the renowned vineyard’s various products, while networking with members of the greater Montreal business community.

Foreground left, Valérie Gagnon Paradis, who is a special ambassador for Le Pilier, was among the guests at the foundation’s Urban BBQ at the Château Taillefer Lafon vineyard in Laval-Ouest on June 15. (Photo: Courtesy of Fondation Le Pilier)

A festive fundraiser

Beyond being festive, the evening was hosted to help the families of people with disabilities by raising funds to support the adapted activities and specialized respite services provided at Le Pilier Foundation’s Centre Marcelle et Jean Coutu.

According to the foundation, all proceeds from the event will be directly invested in these essential services. The organizers said they would like to express their warmest appreciation to all guests, partners, sponsors and volunteers who contributed to the success of the second edition of the Urban BBQ.

“Their support helps the Foundation pursue its mission and improve the quality of life of people with disabilities and their families,” they said.

Caisses Desjardins’ help

Leaders of the Le Pilier Foundation also said they would like to extend their warmest thanks to Honorary President Dominique Raîche, who is general manager of Caisse Desjardins de Mercier-Est–Anjou. “Thanks to her generosity and commitment, Le Pilier Foundation was able to treat its guests to a memorable evening,” they said.

For the past 38 years, Le Pilier Foundation has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for disabled individuals, both young and adult, living with intellectual disabilities, traumatic brain injuries, other physical disabilities, or autism spectrum disorders, as well as the benefits for their families.

Pierre Bélanger, executive-director of Fondation Le Pilier (FLP), welcomes guests to the foundation’s second annual Urban BBQ event on June 15. (Photo: Courtesy of Fondation Le Pilier)

Respite and other services

Today, Le Pilier Foundation has over 200 dedicated employees working daily with 110 disabled individuals in its ten adapted living environments.

An additional 250 disabled individuals also benefit from its specialized respite care services, alternating housing for autism-youth, and adapted activities at the Marcelle and Jean Coutu Center in Laval.

The foundation extended special thanks to its donors who have supported its mission since its establishment in 1985. Donations to Le Pilier Foundation can be made by mail to the following address: 425 Jean-Coutu Place, Laval, Quebec, H7H 3C8, or online at: www.lepilier.org.