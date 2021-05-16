Monday, May 17, 2021
spot_img
HomeAccidents
AccidentsLocal NewsPublic Safety

Firefighters rescue distressed boater on Rivière des Mille Îles

By Martin C. Barry

During the late afternoon on Saturday May 15, firefighters with the Laval Fire Department’s marine rescue unit made a successful intervention on the Rivière des Mille Îles after a boater lost control of a small vessel in the current near Île aux Vaches.

According to a post sent out last Saturday evening from the Laval firefighter union’s (Association Pompiers Laval) Twitter account, the operation was relatively short.

A photo posted by the APL suggested the distressed boater managed to make it to shore on one of the many islands on that stretch of the river, where the rescuers found him.

Previous articleLaval public works employees fired for using marijuana on the job
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Journalist with the Laval News since 2005. During his 24 years covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Weather

Latest Articles

Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

Laval public works employees fired for using marijuana on the job

LPD seeks suspect in Pont-Viau assault incident last August

Revelakis provides update on Webb Ave. street changes