Firefighters rescue distressed boater on Rivière des Mille Îles

During the late afternoon on Saturday May 15, firefighters with the Laval Fire Department’s marine rescue unit made a successful intervention on the Rivière des Mille Îles after a boater lost control of a small vessel in the current near Île aux Vaches.

According to a post sent out last Saturday evening from the Laval firefighter union’s (Association Pompiers Laval) Twitter account, the operation was relatively short.

A photo posted by the APL suggested the distressed boater managed to make it to shore on one of the many islands on that stretch of the river, where the rescuers found him.