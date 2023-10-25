Fire leaves six families homeless after Chomedey apartment evacuated

A cooking fire in Chomedey left six families homeless last week. According to authorities, the blaze started around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the basement unit of a six-unit apartment building on 80th Ave. near Perron Blvd.

Laval fire department chief of operations Jean-Francois Lortie said firefighters brought the blaze under control by 6:43 p.m. He said it started in a basement unit, causing major damage to other units.

Other units in the building were damaged by smoke, and for that reason, occupants were not be able to return for several days. The Red Cross was at the scene to provide immediate shelter and food assistance to those who needed it.

LPD arrests man for alleged sex crimes against children

The Laval Police say they are searching for potential victims after arresting a 64-year-old man in Sainte-Rose in connection with sex-related crimes against children.

Jean-Claude Deslauriers was taken into custody in August. He faces charges of sexual assault, sexual contact with a minor and breach of conditions. He was released with conditions following an initial court appearance.

According to police, the alleged offences occurred between the summer of 2022 and August 2023. They allege the suspect would often walk his dog around Sainte-Rose and would invite young, underage girls to his home.

While there, he allegedly took advantage. Deslauriers is expected to return to court on Dec. 6.

Anyone with information about Jean-Claude Deslauriers is encouraged to call 450 662- INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVl-230806-042.

Two from Laval arrested in Ontario on stolen car allegations

Police in Waterloo west of Toronto say two men from Laval were arrested in nearby Cambridge earlier this month while allegedly putting stolen vehicles into a shipping container.

Waterloo Regional Police officers were dispatched after a suspicious vehicle was reported, according to police.

They said when officers arrived, they found the men putting four vehicles into the container.

Four vehicles with an approximate total value of $320,000 were recovered. The two Laval residents, aged 24 and 27, are facing several counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and trafficking stolen property over $5,000.

Laval Police seize more than $1.5 million worth of unauthorized cannabis

The Laval Police announced recently that three drug raids they conducted on Oct. 3 led to the arrest of three suspects believed to be connected to the unauthorized distribution of marijuana.

According to the LPD, an investigation that began last January based on a citizen’s tip led organized crime investigators to an address in Fabreville.

In addition to the Fabreville location, the trail also led to addresses in Boisbriand on the North Shore and Saint-Adèle in the Laurentians.

The investigators found that three suspects who were arrested and later released, with pre-court arraignment conditions to be followed, had a valid license from Health Canada for cannabis production.

However, they were diverting some or all of their product for distribution and use beyond the strictures of the law and the conditions of their license.

What the LPD seized:

1,453 cannabis plants valued at $1,453,000;

1,565.78 grams of dried cannabis worth $15,657;

1,532.99 grams of solid concentrated cannabis worth $30,659;

1,804.56 grams of cannabis residue worth $9,022;

2.75 grams of psilocybin worth $27.50;

Equipment for processing cannnabis worth $170,000;

One jackknife;

One Glock-type air pistol;

4 cell phones worth $4,000;

Cash Canadian, amounting to $36,575.

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision in Sainte-Rose

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died on Oct. 20 after he collided with a vehicle in Laval’s Sainte-Rose district.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue de la Renaissance and Boulevard Sainte-Rose.

The vehicle was travelling westbound on Avenue de la Renaissance, while the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Boulevard Sainte-Rose, according to the Service de police de Laval (SPL).

“At the intersection, there is a traffic light. The vehicle wanted to turn onto Highway 15 North. That’s when the motorcycle hit the vehicle,” said SPL spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

The motorcyclist was then ejected from the vehicle. The seriously injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Beshara.

A security perimeter was set up and police were continuing their investigation on Friday evening to better understand the circumstances surrounding the collision.