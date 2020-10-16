Fire forces evacuation at École secondaire Curé Antoine Labelle in Sainte-Rose

A fire that broke out Thursday in a computer room at École secondaire Curé Antoine Labelle in Laval’s Sainte-Rose sector caused an estimated $80,000 in damage and generated smoke that caused one person to be transported to hospital for treatment.

According to the Laval Fire Department, the school’s 2,400 students had to be evacuated after the fire started around 1 pm Thursday, but were back in class by the middle of the afternoon.

Around a dozen firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze and an investigation has been opened into the possible causes.