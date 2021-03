Firefighters with the City of Laval reported on their Twitter feed on Friday that a two-storey home on 16th Ave. in Laval-Ouest was damaged by a blaze to which they responded shortly after 1 pm.

“Upon the arrival of the firefighters, the smoke conditions were very difficult on the second storey and in the attic,” said the Association des Pompiers de Laval, the union representing the firefighters.

The APL said a 10-12 code was called in, meaning additional units were required.