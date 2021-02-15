Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Man charged with assault following violent incident at Notre Dame Blvd. home

The Laval Police say a man in his 30s is facing a number of assault-related charges following a violent incident on Monday afternoon at...
Fire damages three-storey Cartier Blvd. apt. building

Laval restaurant ravaged by fire

An estimated 20 tenants living in a three-storey apartment block on Cartier Blvd. West found themselves out on the street early Monday morning when a fire raged through their building.

According to the Laval Fire Department, the blaze started sometime before 5 am in the building locate between Perrin Ave. and 15th St.

On arrival, the firefighters saw that the flames had already spread and were visible from a fair distance.

Rescue and evacuation operations were undertaken, but there were no injuries, according to the LFD.

Fire department officials don’t think the fire was set deliberately. An electrical malfunction is being blamed.

However, according to some news reports on Monday, many of the smoke detectors in the eight apartments weren’t working.

Structural damage has initially been estimated at $30,000, with an additional $10,000 for loss of personal property in some of the apartments.

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

