Fire breaks out at abandoned garage on Curé Labelle Blvd.

The Laval Fire Department has asked the Laval Police to open an investigation into the cause of a fire that broke out and did extensive damage Sunday morning to an abandoned automotive garage located on Curé Labelle Blvd. in Chomedey.

Firefighters received an initial call just after 7:30 am. Upon arriving just a few minutes later, they were able to see that flames appeared to have started on the ground floor of the two-storey building and were beginning to spread.

However, according to the LFD, the blaze didn’t get much beyond that point and the firefighters had everything under control by 8:10 am.

According to the fire department, no one was seen in the immediate vicinity of the burning building and there were no injuries to firefighters.

However, they said it appeared the fire was set on the outside of the building, and it spread inside. The LPD has been asked to investigate as arson is considered to be a possible cause.