‘Fête de la Famille’ draws thousands on Labour Day Weekend

Laval’s Centre de la Nature becomes a children’s amusement park

By afternoon last Sunday, the crowds were surging at Laval’s Centre de la Nature during the Fête de la Famille. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Although the day’s activities may have started out a little slow last Sunday because of an overcast sky and light rain in the morning, by afternoon, when the sun had emerged in all its glory, the City of Laval’s Fête de la Famille was drawing large crowds of moms, dads and kids who came out for a last stab at summer before the beginning of the cold season.

What you see here is proof that it’s not just kids who get to have a fun time at the Fête de la Famille, as this man did on Labour Day Weekend. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

There can be no doubt that once a year on Labour Day Weekend, it’s fun to be a boy or girl at Laval’s biggest annual outdoor family party, which is always held at the Centre de la Nature, a sprawling 50-hectare green space in Duvernay.

A fun day for kids

This finely-dressed lady may be one of the biggest flowers ever to walk around the grounds at Laval’s Centre de la Nature during the Fête de la Famille. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

The city has been staging the Fête de la Famille since the year 2000, when the event was created to mark Laval’s 35th anniversary. This year’s event included all the things that kids love most, including inflatables, strolling clowns, fantasy characters, stage acts and fitness challenges.

This musical team was just one of the acts that took to the central stage for the Fête de la Famille on Labour Day Weekend. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

While the theme of family clearly took front stage, there was no mistaking for even a moment that the day belonged to the children.

The Centre de la nature was transformed for the day into a vast amusement park that also featured interactive shows, science workshops, makeup artists and more.