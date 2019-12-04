Fayçal El-Khoury sworn in as Laval Les Iles MP

(TLN) Recently re-elected Liberal MP for Laval Les-Iles Fayçal El-Khoury took the oath of office (above photo). The ceremony took place with friends and families present.

The Bible he used for his oath is the same his granfather had as an Orthodox priest in Lebanon.

Pictured above Liberal MP for Laval Les-Iles Fayçal El-Khoury is surrounded by his wife Dr. Georgette Elias and their daugters Dr. Joey, Sandrine and Jade.

Mr. El-Khoury underlined that he is honoured to serve once the citizens of the riding that reflects the Canadian Multiculturalism Mosaic. “Ι promise that with my team at my Laval and Ottawa offices will work once more hard to serve the needs of all communities. With the leadership of our Prime Minister Justin Trudeau we will continue to work for the benefit of all especially the middle class families”, he stated.