Fabreville home invasion and kidnapping linked to cryptocurrency dispute

A home invasion in Fabreville on Monday evening, followed by the kidnapping of a 26-year-old woman, has been linked to a $300,000 transaction gone bad involving Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

Around 8 pm Monday, according to the Journal de Montréal, four suspects wearing clown masks turned up at the home on Clémence St. in Fabreville and forced their way in.

A 30-year-old male occupant of the home tried to resist the trespassers, but was assaulted and suffered significant injuries. At least one gun shot was fired by the suspects, according to the Journal.

In the meantime, the 26-year-old female occupant succeeded in calling 9-1-1. However, only moments later the suspects took her by force to their vehicle and drove off.

Around 40 minutes later, the Laval Police Department succeeded in locating the kidnappers and the woman in Boisbriand just across the Rivière des Mille Îles from Laval where she was found seated in a Land Rover with some of the kidnappers.

Two of the suspects who were found in the vehicle were placed under arrest.

The Journal de Montréal identified one of them as Sylvain Kabbouchi, age 23, saying he is a member of a street gang known as Chomedey 45, and that he has a lengthy criminal record and was the target of assassination attempts in recent years.

The other suspect, identified by the Journal de Montréal, as Darnel Adrian Lovelace, age 35, is known by the police, the Journal said.

The two face charges of breaking and entering, illegally discharging a firearm, kidnapping, illegally detaining a person, assault causing injury, and illegal possession of firearms and high-capacity ammunition clips.