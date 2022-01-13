Ex-mayoralty candidate Michel Trottier quits municipal politics

After faring poorly in last November’s municipal elections, Parti Laval leader Michel Trottier announced late last week that he has decided to step away from politics.

“After reflecting, I came to the conclusion that it was about time I retired from Laval politics,” Trottier, who founded and led the Parti Laval for the past eight years, said in a statement.

Trottier was city councillor for Fabreville from 2013 to 2017, after which he served as city councillor for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin from 2019 to 2021.

Laval city councillor for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Michel Trottier responded to questions about controversial tree-cutting operations in Laval during the April 13 webcast of the city council meeting.

From 2017 until November last year, the Parti Laval under Michel Trottier’s was the official opposition on Laval city council.

He and Councillor Claude Larochelle were the Parti Laval’s only elected members of council during that period. Larochelle now becomes interim-leader of the party.

Councillor Louise Lortie (Marc-Aurèle-Fortin) is the Party Laval’s only other elected council member.

New schedules starting January 8: The STL goes into winter mode

STL bus users should check their schedules before heading

out as adjustments will come into effect as of January 8, 2022.

Plenty of ways to get info

The most comprehensive source of information to keep

up with the latest news is obviously STLaval.ca. You can

find schedules, the trip planner, fares and the crowdedness

estimator on the website.

Also, customers can go to the

Passenger Zone to activate alerts for their favourite bus

routes to keep up to date in the event of any delays or detours.

Ready to go in just a few clicks

To find out when the next few buses will be arriving at

your stop, you can text the bus stop number to 511785 for

an immediate response.

Trendy new fare

The new 10-trip All Modes AB fare pass – selling for $45

and valid on the STL, STM and RTL networks – can be

purchased at metropolitan ticket offices located at the

Cartier and Montmorency terminuses.

You can use it to take the bus, the train and the metro for as little as $4.50 per

trip. This fare is ideal for those on a hybrid work-from-home

model, when the TRAM 3 monthly pass may no longer

meet their needs.

40 points of sale

In addition to the metropolitan ticket offices, you can also

buy Laval transit fares at 40 other points of sale. Find points

of sale: STLaval.ca/sale.

Plan ahead in winter time

When the weather gets harsh, you need to plan your trips

accordingly and expect longer than usual trip times. To find

out the network’s status, check our website, social media or

call our Customer Contact Centre at 450-688-6520.