Environment Canada recommendations during tornado alert

In issuing a tornado warning for the Laval and greater Montreal regions on Thursday afternoon, Evironment Canada also issued the following recommendations for taking shelter should this become necessary.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.