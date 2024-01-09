Environment Canada issues winter storm warning

Close to 15 centimetres of snow and ice pellets along with strong winds are expected tonight, according to Environment Canada.

A period of freezing rain is also expected in the late overnight hours or early Wednesday morning before precipitation changes over to rain.

A vast area surrounding Laval and the Montreal region will be impacted by the storm, says Environment Canada.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

The federal weather service advises motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.