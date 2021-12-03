Environment Canada issues warning about winter storm hitting Quebec beginning Sunday

Environment Canada issued a special statement at 11:56 am EST on Friday morning about the first major snow storm of winter 2021-2022 expected to hit southern Quebec by Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Prepare to see more activity like this in the next few days, as winter 2021-2022’s first storm hits Laval and other areas of Quebec.

The areas affected include Laval, Montreal, Châteauguay – La Prairie and Longueuil – Varennes.

According to the weather service, a system from Colorado will move into Western Quebec on Sunday at the end of the day to reach the East on Monday morning.

Precipitation in the form of snow, rain and freezing rain is expected into Tuesday. Strong winds and blowing snow are also possible with this storm.



For now, there is still some uncertainty as to the low pressure system’s exact track, the federal weather agency adds. The types and amounts of precipitation will depend on this track.



However, they say there could be significant impacts on travel.

The weather service advises the public to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. As well, the public can report severe weather by sending an email to QCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #QCStorm.