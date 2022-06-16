Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning

The federal weather service issued a widespread warning at 3:28 pm on Thursday afternoon that severe thunderstorms are expected over the Greater Montreal area in the coming hours and that anyone in the outdoors during this period should take immediate cover as the front approaches.

“The warm and humid weather expected will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon,” the agency said. “The primary threats associated with these thunderstorms are strong wind gusts, heavy downpours and large hail. There is also a risk of tornado for the day.”

Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water, Environment Canada adds. They warn that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”