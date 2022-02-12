Environment Canada issues ‘Flash Freeze’ warning for Laval, Montreal regions

During the mid-afternoon on Saturday, the Environment Canada weather service issued an advisory that a “flash freeze” warning is in effect, with temperatures dropping drastically over the coming hours, and puddles, wet snow and any additional precipitation expected to freeze over.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, says the federal weather service, requiring heightened vigilance on the part of motorists on icy streets and highways, as well as by pedestrians on potentially treacherous sidewalks.

The affected freeze-over area stretches from just west of Laval and Montreal, to as far south as Sherbrooke and southeast to the Beauce, following a trajectory along the St. Lawrence River past Rimouski and into the Gaspé peninsula.