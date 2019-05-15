World Elder Abuse Day to be observed next month

(TLN) Since 2017, no less than 400 citizens, partners from the municipal, community and health sectors, as well as elected officials, have been walking annually in order to underscore the importance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Laval.

A seniors walk

On June 14, participants from Laval will be gathering at Parc des Prairies for the two or four kilometre walks. Participating organizations will include the Table régionale de concertation des aînés de Laval, FADOQ – Laval Region, DIRA-Laval, AQDR Laval-Laurentides and CISSS de Laval.

“To be able to provide active and quality aging to our seniors is at the heart of our priorities,” says FADOQ – Laval Region executive-director Andrée Vallée. “We thus judge it important to be a major partner on this walk which is organized with the goal of raising awareness while encouraging the proper treatment of elderly persons from the region.”

Third near now

This will be the third year for the walk, which is taking place June 14 from 8:30 am to 1 pm. The walk will be followed by a talk given by Denis Fortier, physiotherapist and author, on the importance of remaining active with aging. The walk will start from the main chalet in Parc des Prairies (5 du Crochet Ave.) beginning at 9:30 am.

To register, visit the Facebook page Laval en marche pour la bientraitance des personnes aînées, or the Web site, lavalensante.com, or phone 450 686-2339. A help line for senior abuse can be contacted at 1 888 489-2287 for additional information and support.