Eight deaths now at Ste-Dorothée CHSLD

CHSLD Ste-Dorothee

A total of eight people were reported to have died at the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée of the COVID-19 virus up to Monday, according to CIUSSS de Laval officials. The number of confirmed cases of infection at the 174-resident long-term care facility on Samson Blvd. in Sainte-Dorothée stood at 105, including staff. According to media reports, there is an acute shortage of facial masks and other protective gear at the residence and union officials have filed Workers Health and Safety Board grievances.