Drivers warned: avoid Curé-Labelle, A-440 near Fabreville after serious accident

The Laval Police issued an advisory to motorists on Thursday afternoon to avoid Curé-Labelle Blvd. between Saint-Elzéar Blvd. and Simone-de-Beauvoir St. as well as Autoroute 440 in that area because of a serious motor vehicle accident that has snarled traffic.

According to initial reports by the Laval Police Department, the scene of the accident is on Curé-Labelle Blvd. near Fabreville. Curé-Labelle remained closed to traffic between Simone-de-Beauvoir and Saint-Elzéar by late afternoon on Thursday.