Driver seriously injured in road rage incident along Autoroute 15

A 50-year-old male motorist was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition Thursday morning after apparently being run down by the driver of a second vehicle following a road rage incident along the service road of Autoroute 15 northbound near Souvenir Blvd.

Around 8 am Thursday, according to media reports, the two vehicles were involved in a collision, following which one of the drivers got out of his car, while the other driver reportedly struck him with his vehicle and then left the scene.

After being transported to hospital, the injured driver was said to be in a life-threatening condition. As of early Thursday afternoon, police were reportedly still actively searching for the driver of the second vehicle.