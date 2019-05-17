Notice of disappearance: Ilyasse El Alaoui Benchad

Ilyasse El Alaoui Benchad

Missing person wanted

The Laval Police Service is looking for El Alaoui Benchad Ilyasse, 14 years old. He left home on May 12, but has never returned since. He has knowledge in the St-Leonard area of ​​Montreal and could be there. His family fears for his safety because of his associates.

Description

Young french-speaking man

Measures 1.75 m (5’9 ”)

Weighs 68.2 kg (150 lbs)

Curly brown hair tied in front of the face

Brown eyes

Wore dark blue jogging, Jordan brand white shoes

Ligne-Info

Any information to trace this young man will be treated confidentially by the Info-Line 450 662-INFO (4636) or by dialing 911. Mention the file LVL 190512057.