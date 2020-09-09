Demers tests negative for COVID-19, but will stay in isolation for a week

Laval mayor Marc Demers, who went into self-isolation on Tuesday after coming into contact with someone who was a carrier of the COVID-19 virus, said on Wednesday morning that a screening test has determined he is not infected.

Seen in this file photo from an event last year, Mayor Marc Demers says he will work in isolation for a week, although his test for COVID-19 came back negative. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

“Just got my screening test results following my contact with the Mayor of Longueuil and I’m relieved to hear that I’m negative,” Demers said on his Facebook page.

“I will remain in preventive isolation until September 16th to follow the instructions of the Public Health Department.

“During this time, I will continue to assume my functions in telework. This situation is another proof that this virus is still very present and that we must continue to protect ourselves.”

Demers was part of a group of provincial government and municipal officials who were in contact with each other last week while at least one of the group was infected with the coronavirus.

Three provincial government ministers, François Bonnardel, Simon Jolin-Barrette and Chantal Rouleau, were also affected, as was Montreal mayor Valérie Plante.