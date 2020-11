Laval mayor Marc Demers says he’s not certain he’ll be seeking a third term in the municipal elections in November next year, but that he’ll be deciding early in 2021.

In an interview published Thursday on the Montreal daily La Presse‘s website, Demers said he will be consulting his family on the issue while taking into consideration his state of health.

First elected in 2013 after long-serving mayor Gilles Vaillancourt left office, Demers was diagnosed and treated for cancer two years ago.