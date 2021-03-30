Demers announces he won’t seek a third term in November

Laval mayor Marc Demers announced in a statement issued on Tuesday that he won’t be seeking a third mandate in the municipal elections scheduled for next November 7.

“After 38 years of public service, it is with great pleasure that I will be placing myself at the service of my family next November,” the former Laval Police Department investigator said.

Demers was swept into office in 2013, along with an overwhelming majority of councillors with his Mouvement lavallois party, following the departure of longtime mayor Gilles Vaillancourt who was eventually convicted on corruption-related charges and served time in jail.

Demers said he felt he had accomplished what he’d set out to do, namely cleaning up what his predecessor left behind, improving Laval’s economy and preparing the city to move forward through the 21st century.