Sunday, December 20, 2020
English speaking relations

Report on consultation with English Quebecers gets thumbs-up from Skeete

Support coming for Anglos to improve their French, says Sainte-Rose MNA Sainte-Rose CAQ MNA Christopher Skeete, who is Parliamentary Assistant to Premier François Legault for...
Home Celebrations
CelebrationsLaval city councilLocal News

De Cotis unites with merchants to assist families at Christmas

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

Ufrüte, Pâtisserie St. Martin and Steak Bleu offering food baskets

Laval city councillor for Saint-Bruno David De Cotis says he joining in an effort with several merchants in his district, including Ufrüte, Pâtisserie St Martin and Steak Bleu, to provide help to families who may be in need over the coming Christmas holiday season.

“They say that to share is to love,” says De Cotis.

A collaborative effort

“During this holiday season, I am happy to announce that I am working with Ufrüte, Pâtisserie St. Martin and Steak Bleu in order to come to the assistance of five families who are in need, De Cotis said. “This time of year is difficult for many people, and the last few months have certainly not helped.”

‘They say that to share is to love,’ says De Cotis

For the entire month of December, a basket of food from Ufrüte, as well as bread and dessert from Pâtisserie St. Martin and a box of steak at Steak Bleu will be offered to a different family each week, and this since Dec. 4.

What’s in the baskets?

The food basket from Ufrüte will include: fruits, vegetables, pasta, tomato sauce and other delicacies. The box of meat from Steak Bleu will contain five different kinds of meat to feed a family for a week. De Cotis says he will personally deliver the baskets. “I sincerely want to thank Ufrüte, Pâtisserie St Martin and Steak Bleu for their generosity and their love for the Laval community,” said De Cotis, adding that residents of Laval can now do their part by supporting local businesses.

Previous articleProposed law targets vandals of first responder memorials
Next articleReport on consultation with English Quebecers gets thumbs-up from Skeete
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Weather

Latest Articles

Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES
Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete visits Agape Senior Wellness Centre

Report on consultation with English Quebecers gets thumbs-up from Skeete

Proposed law targets vandals of first responder memorials

Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette’s Christmas message uses sign language