De Cotis pays homage to Olympic figure skater Tina Garabedian

Ice dancer was only athlete from Laval at the Beijing Winter Olympics

David De Cotis, Action Laval city councillor for Laval’s Saint-Bruno district, noted proudly this week that Tina Garabedian, a figure skater whose home town is Laval, performed with her skating partner Simon-Proulx Sénécal at the recent Beijing Winter Olympics.

From Sainte-Dorothée

Garabedian was born and grew up in Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée district. Tina Garabedian “is a wonderful example of determination and perseverance,” said De Cotis. “I tip my hat to her. Laval’s youths are all able to reach heights like this and this is proof it.”

Olympic ice dancer from Laval Tina Garabedian and her skating partner Simon-Proulx Sénécal.

Tina Garabedian first tied on skates as a member of the Laval CPA figure skating club. After learning skills as a member of the club’s synchronized skate team, she decided to focus on ice dancing.

Laval in Beijing

“I am very happy to have been able to bring a little bit of Laval with me onto the ice in Beijing,” she said in a statement to The Laval News. “I will be doing my best to bring honour to my city.” Tina Garabedian was the only athlete from Laval participating in this year’s Winter Olympics.

The ice dance competitions took place last week on Saturday and Sunday.